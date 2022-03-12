UK intel: Russia primarily using ‘dumb’ bombs to support ground offensive

Russia has carried out air and missile strikes on the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk over the past day, the UK’s defense ministry says in an intelligence update.

According to British intelligence, “the staunch resistance” of Ukraine’s air defenses have forced Russia to use stand-off munitions to strike deep inside Ukrainian territory. The defense ministry also says Russian aircraft supporting Moscow’s ground offensive are primarily using unguided “dumb” bombs.

“Such weapons are relatively inaccurate and indiscriminate and their use significantly increases the likelihood of civilian casualties,” the ministry says.