Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

UK intel: Russia primarily using ‘dumb’ bombs to support ground offensive

12 March 2022, 2:13 am Edit
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces walks on the debris of a car wash destroyed by a Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Russia has carried out air and missile strikes on the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk over the past day, the UK’s defense ministry says in an intelligence update.

According to British intelligence, “the staunch resistance” of Ukraine’s air defenses have forced Russia to use stand-off munitions to strike deep inside Ukrainian territory. The defense ministry also says Russian aircraft supporting Moscow’s ground offensive are primarily using unguided “dumb” bombs.

“Such weapons are relatively inaccurate and indiscriminate and their use significantly increases the likelihood of civilian casualties,” the ministry says.

