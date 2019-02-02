Man in his 30s killed in Rishon LeZion fire

A man in his 30s was killed early Saturday in a fire in the city of Rishon LeZion.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene of the blaze, a building on HaMaccabim Road, found the man’s lifeless body there.

Police said the victim appeared to be a homeless person. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

On Thursday an elderly man was killed when his home in the Lower Galilee caught fire. The man, an 84-year-old resident of the Circassian-majority town of Kfar Kama, was pulled out of his burning home by neighbors, the Ynet news site reported. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

And a week ago, two young children were killed in a house fire in the central Israeli town of Kafr Kassem. A man, woman and an 11-month-old baby were also hurt in the fire.