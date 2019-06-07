Officer shoots dead Ethiopian-Israeli in Kiryat Haim; probe opened

Police opened a probe on Monday night into what they called an “unfortunate” altercation in which an officer shot dead a young Ethiopian-Israeli man in the northern town of Kiryat Haim.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it responded to a call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday evening about a shooting on Hashayara Street in Kirat Chaim. There, medics found the man, who was in his early 20s, with a bullet wound.

Paramedics transported the man in critical condition to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center while trying to stanch the bleeding and performing CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead a short while later.

“An initial examination revealed that an off-duty policeman who was with his wife and three small children at a nearby playground noticed a fight in the street between several youth and tried to break it up,” police said in a statement.

They added that the youth hurled stones at the officer “at some point after” the latter identified himself as law enforcement.

The officer claimed to have been in mortal danger when he fired.

The investigation will be run by the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department.

Responding to the shooting, Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata accused police of declaring “open season” against youth of Ethiopian descent.

“Our children’s lives are less secure and the reaction of the community will be severe. This is because of the failure of the Israeli government and its branches, including the public security minister and the Police Internal Investigations Department, to deal with the situation,” she said.

In January, police shot and killed Yehuda Biadga, a 24-year-old resident of Bat Yam. Law enforcement said the victim had charged at an officer with a knife.

The incident led to mass protests in Tel Aviv and throughout the country against police brutality, particularly toward Ethiopian Israelis.

More than 135,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent live in Israel. Those who immigrated arrived in main two waves, in 1984 and 1991, but many have struggled to integrate into Israeli society.

Community leaders and others have said there is a pattern of racism and abuse by police toward Ethiopian-Israelis, despite repeated promises to root out the problem.