Man shot dead at Lod construction site

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at a construction site in Lod on Sunday.

In an initial statement, police said the case was being treated as a criminal incident, not a terror attack.

The man suffered critical wounds after being shot in the head, officials said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rescuers who arrived at the scene were forced to pronounce him dead.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

The site is located on Helen Keller Street, in the central Israeli city.