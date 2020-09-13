Man shot dead at Lod construction site
Police say 35-year-old’s killing in central Israeli city is not a terror attack
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at a construction site in Lod on Sunday.
In an initial statement, police said the case was being treated as a criminal incident, not a terror attack.
The man suffered critical wounds after being shot in the head, officials said.
Rescuers who arrived at the scene were forced to pronounce him dead.
Police have launched a murder investigation.
The site is located on Helen Keller Street, in the central Israeli city.
read more:
comments