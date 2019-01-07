Michigan synagogue vandalized for second time in 2 months

A synagogue in Battle Creek, Michigan, was vandalized for the second time in two months.

A concrete carving of a menorah on the front of Temple Beth El was spray-painted with an unknown but deliberate symbol, and the word “lier,” presumably a misspelling of liar.

The vandalism was reported on Sunday morning, according to the local media.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On November 23, an unknown vandal took a hammer and chisel to the concrete menorah, damaging the carving.