Michigan synagogue vandalized for second time in 2 months
Carving of menorah outside Temple Beth El spray-painted; in November, menorah was damaged with a hammer and chisel

By JTA Today, 6:46 pm 1 Edit
Illustrative: Downtown Battle Creek, Michigan (CC-BY battlecreekcvb /Wikimedia Commons)
A synagogue in Battle Creek, Michigan, was vandalized for the second time in two months.

A concrete carving of a menorah on the front of Temple Beth El was spray-painted with an unknown but deliberate symbol, and the word “lier,” presumably a misspelling of liar.

The vandalism was reported on Sunday morning, according to the local media.

On November 23, an unknown vandal took a hammer and chisel to the concrete menorah, damaging the carving.

