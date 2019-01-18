Mossad chief’s personal information revealed online — report

A website, allegedly operating from Lebanon and attempting to lure visitors to collect their data, published personal details and pictures of the home and family of Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, Hadashot TV reported Thursday.

The site, whose address remains classified under gag order, also features the personal information of Avichai Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson.

According to the report, the website was publicized on Twitter in an apparent attempt to lure journalists. Other visitors to the site also had their personal information collected.

The Israeli hackers who exposed the site passed the information to the National Cyber Authority, which has launched an investigation into the matter.

The two cyberexperts discovered it as part of a project that tried to detect accounts and Twitter bots whose main purpose was to spread fake news.

“As soon as you enter the site, you reach the main page, which already shows you photos of Yossi Cohen and Avichai Adraee, with pictures of the Mossad headquarters in the background,” Yuval Adam told Hadashot TV.

Noam Rotem, a hacker and activist, said Israeli and Russian Twitter accounts were spreading the site’s address.

“We managed to break into their system and find some interesting things there, such as the fact they were operating from the Beirut time zone,” he said.

The hackers discovered an error in the site which allowed them access to the server code. The site, the hackers found, only logged a few entries and the code indicated that it was possible the real goal of the site was not necessarily to expose Cohen and Adraee’s information, but to attract specific victims in order to attack their computers in the future.

Hadashot TV added that the site was still operational and that visiting it may still result in the exposure and collection of personal information.