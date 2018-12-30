One dead, another seriously hurt after grill left burning indoors overnight

One man was killed and another seriously hurt from carbon monoxide poisoning after they left a charcoal grill burning in their apartment in the northern city of Haifa.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Magen David Adom rescuers after “extended” resuscitation efforts failed, MDA medic Tal Shustak told Channel 10 news.

He was identified Sunday morning as a 35-year-old migrant laborer from India.

The second man, also in his thirties, is hospitalized in serious condition at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he is attached to a respirator but is reportedly in stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, officials believe the two neglected to put out the grill when they went to sleep on Saturday night in the city’s Hadar neighborhood.

In a statement, MDA noted the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas has no color or smell, so leaks can be hard to identify until symptoms of poisoning become evident. Anyone planning on cooking with charcoal should only do so in a well-ventilated outdoor space, as even a single grill’s worth of burning charcoal can emit toxic levels of carbon monoxide.