Palestinian said critically wounded amid clashes on Gaza border

A Gazan man was critically wounded from Israeli fire during a violent protest on the border in the north of the coastal enclave, Palestinians said Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 Palestinians rioted along the northern Gaza border, across from the Israeli community of Zikim, the Israeli army said.

The demonstrators threw stones at Israeli troops on the other side of the security fence. The soldiers responded with tear gas and, in some cases, live fire, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

At sea, approximately 20 boats made their way toward the limits of the permitted fishing zone in a weekly naval protest. They were being turned back by Israeli naval vessels, the army said.

The Hamas-run health ministry said a Palestinian man, 45, was seriously injured after he was shot in the knee by Israeli security forces.

The ministry said he was working land in the northern Gaza Strip and not taking part in the protests.

Separately, the ministry in Gaza said Samir al-Nabaheen, 47, died Tuesday from wounds he sustained during clashes Friday with Israeli forces. He was the second fatality reported by the ministry during Friday’s riots.

Since last March, the Gaza border has seen large-scale weekly clashes on Fridays, and smaller protests along the northern Gaza border on Tuesdays as well as periodic flareups between the Israeli military and Palestinian terror organizations.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, a terror group sworn to Israel’s destruction.