Palestinian village targeted in week’s second apparent hate crime

Police on Monday opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime attack targeting a central West Bank Palestinian village where the tires of 13 vehicles were slashed and Hebrew slogans was found graffitied.

Using the biblical name for the West Bank, one of the the Hebrew phrases daubed read: “There will be a war for Judea and Samaria.”

Security camera footage from the village, Kafr Malik, showed three hooded individuals slowly walking up to several parked cars, bending down, and slashing the tires one by one before trotting out of the town.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The incident came just four days after police opened a probe into a similar attack in the northern West Bank village of Einabus where four cars were vandalized and Hebrew slogans were found graffitied on a mosque as well as adjacent buildings.

A week prior, a dozen Israeli youths were caught on security cameras hurling rocks at homes and parked vehicles in the adjacent village of Yasuf.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Despite the dozens of hate crimes targeting Palestinians and their property in recent months and years, arrests of perpetrators have been exceedingly rare. Rights groups lament that convictions are even more unusual, with the majority of charges in such cases being dropped.

The attacks, often referred to as price tag attacks, are usually limited to arson and graffiti but sometimes including physical assaults and even murder.

In December, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a report that showed a 69 percent increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018 compared to 2017.

Separately on Sunday, Israelis in the northern West Bank settlement of Yitzhar accused neighboring Palestinians of setting fire to several fields belonging to their residents. Firefighting air-tankers were required to put out the the blazes in the second such incident in three days. A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the fires but that no evidence had been collected suggesting that they had been arson attacks.