Pee-wee Herman is back with a tour, and possibly much more
Paul Reubens is embarking on a 25-city trip across US; said to be in talks for radio and animated projects
Thirty-five years after his breakthrough film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” and 29 years after that notorious incident in a Florida adult movie theater, Paul Reubens is back.
The comedian known as Pee-wee Herman is embarking on 25-city, two-month tour that will take him across the country. Each performance on the tour will be followed by a screening of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”
But get ready for even more of everyone’s favorite innocent man-child bedecked in a suit two sizes too small, with the signature red bow tie and Schwinn bike: Other possible Pee-wee projects are in the works.
The Hollywood Reporter wrote last week Reuben is working on a radio project “something akin to a Pee-wee podcast” and is in negotiations for an animated series “centering on Pee-wee and the puppets from his old TV show’s Puppetland.”
“Most intriguing of all, he’s been pitching studios on ‘The Pee-wee Herman Story,’ a very un-Pee-wee-sounding screenplay that takes his puckish TV persona into dark and unexpected territory (Pee-wee gets sent to a mental hospital for shock treatment for his alcoholism, no joke),” the Reporter wrote.
The latter part of that could be inspired by Reubens’ real life darkness, which includes two arrests — in 1991 for public indecency and in 2002 for owning child pornography.
While he had some celeb defenders — including Bill Cosby — the arrest essentially ended his career. Reubens made occasional public appearances, but became more of a cult figure.
Reubens — whose father Milton Rubenfeld was one of the founding members of the Israeli Air Force — reprised the Pee-wee character in a 2016 Netflix film.
“People have argued I have done everything consciously or unconsciously to destroy [the character], but it’s a brand that won’t die,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
