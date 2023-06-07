Police scuffle with Haredim protesting light rail construction in Jerusalem

Police officers clashed with Haredi protesters opposed to the construction of a light rail line in Jerusalem on Wednesday night.

One of the officers was seen on video lightly slapping one of the protesters in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault.

Another video showed an officer grappling a demonstrator to the ground to forcefully arrest him. It wasn’t clear what preceded the incident.

The demonstrators see the construction as a secular encroachment into their neighborhood.

The protests against the light rail by extremist Haredi groups had subsided in recent months, but picked back up over the last several days.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Wednesday’s protest was the third day in a row of demonstrations.

מעצר אלים בהפגנה נגד הרכבת הקלה בירושלים: שוטר מג״ב מכה צעיר, מפיל אותו על הכביש, חונק אותו – ואז מבצע מעצר @allworldnews111 pic.twitter.com/F1I71QGCj0 — זושא לוסטיג | zusha lustig (@ZoshaLustig) June 7, 2023

Advertisement

Dozens of the demonstrators went out to the capital’s Bar Ilan Street to attempt to disrupt the light rail construction.

First responders treated at least one protester who had been shoved into a wall and fell down, the Ynet news site reported.

The construction has been going on for several years under the approval of the Jerusalem municipality.