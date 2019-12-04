Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, in a 2-minute trailer for a movie about her Marvel Universe character.

The trailer for the new “Black Widow” film dropped on Monday, and introduces fans to Natasha Romanoff’s sister Yelena as well as characters Alexei/ The Red Guardian and Melina, played by Rachel Weisz.

“I’ve lived a lot of lives, but I’m done running from my past,” Johansson, as Romanoff, says in a voiceover. She says she has to take care of some “unfinished business” and adds: “We have to go back to where it all started.”

Black Widow first appeared in Marvel’s “Iron Man 2” and since then has appeared in four “Avengers” films, as well as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

In the Marvel universe, the Romanoff character was trained as a young girl by the KGB, and her prowess as an expert assassin earned her the Black Widow moniker. She later defected from Russia to become a member of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division, a secret American espionage and counter-terrorism agency.

The new Black Widow movie is scheduled to open in May.