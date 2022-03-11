Remembering the Holocaust in Ukraine

“Never again” and “never forget” are not just slogans of Holocaust remembrance; they are a Jewish clarion call of civic responsibility. Paul Shapiro, Director of International Affairs at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, joins Yehuda Kurtzer to discuss what it means to put these phrases into action today, Putin’s distortion of the Holocaust as a justification for Russian aggression, the effort of the Ukrainian government to educate its population about the Holocaust, and the construction and near destruction of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial.

