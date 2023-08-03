Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Promoted Podcast

Two States, One Homeland

May is the daughter of one of the architects of Oslo, Ron Pundak. But she thinks she may be onto a different model for peace that can break the cycle where Oslo went wrong.

3 August 2023, 8:07 pm Edit

In Israel-Palestine today, many people feel trapped in a century-long circle of violence. The closest breakthrough came thirty years ago in 1993, with the Oslo Accords. In this week’s episode, we hear a story about May Pundak, Executive Director of A Land For All. May is the daughter of one of the architects of Oslo, Ron Pundak. But she thinks she may be onto a different model for peace that can break the cycle where Oslo went wrong. It’s not a two-state or one-state solution, but an idea that requires that we renew the conversation with some new thinking – one homeland.

Listen here:

About Groundwork: Groundwork is a podcast about Palestinians and Israelis refusing to accept the status quo and working to change it. We tell stories of people on the front lines.

Groundwork is hosted by Sally Abed and Dina Kraft and produced by Yoshi Fields. We are a joint production of New Israel Fund and the Alliance for Middle East Peace.

Subscribe to Groundwork on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.