Two States, One Homeland

In Israel-Palestine today, many people feel trapped in a century-long circle of violence. The closest breakthrough came thirty years ago in 1993, with the Oslo Accords. In this week’s episode, we hear a story about May Pundak, Executive Director of A Land For All. May is the daughter of one of the architects of Oslo, Ron Pundak. But she thinks she may be onto a different model for peace that can break the cycle where Oslo went wrong. It’s not a two-state or one-state solution, but an idea that requires that we renew the conversation with some new thinking – one homeland.

Listen here:

About Groundwork: Groundwork is a podcast about Palestinians and Israelis refusing to accept the status quo and working to change it. We tell stories of people on the front lines.

Groundwork is hosted by Sally Abed and Dina Kraft and produced by Yoshi Fields. We are a joint production of New Israel Fund and the Alliance for Middle East Peace.

Subscribe to Groundwork on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.