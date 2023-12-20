Join our Community
ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 76

Those we are missing

Taken captive: Ofer Calderon, initially escaped through window

Children Sahar Calderon, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12, were released on November 27

By ToI Staff 20 December 2023, 9:20 pm 0 Edit
Ofer Calderon taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Nir Oz (Courtesy)
Ofer Calderon taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Nir Oz (Courtesy)

Ofer Calderon, 53, was taken captive on Saturday, October 7, with two of his children, when Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Nir Oz, killing over 100 residents and some 15 foreign agricultural workers, and taking about 80 hostages.

Ofer Calderon, along with Erez and Sahar, two of his four children, initially escaped from their shelter through the window during the Hamas onslaught, into the fields of Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they were later taken hostage.

Sahar Calderon, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12, were released on November 27 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel. Ofer Calderon remains a hostage in Gaza.

Hadas Calderon, Ofer’s ex-wife, was in the sealed room of her home on the kibbutz, holding the door handle against the terrorists. Their elder son, Rotem, 19, also survived in the safe room of his apartment, in the kibbutz area for young adults, while his older sister Gaya, 21, was in Tel Aviv.

Grandmother Carmela Dan was at her house down the street with Hadas Calderon’s niece, Noya Dan. Their bodies were found on October 19.

At a press conference held in the aftermath of the Hamas massacres in Israel’s south, Gaya Calderon wept, saying, “My dad brought me up, he’s my best friend, I have no one to talk to.”

Hadas Calderon stood in front of the Defense Ministry for days before her two children were released, and extended members of the family are continuing to rally for Ofer Calderon’s release.

Ofer marked his 53rd birthday in captivity in Gaza.

It has a link that will sign you in.