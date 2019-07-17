‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Russian Doll’ snag Emmy nods

JTA — It’s Emmy season again and Jews in the TV industry have plenty of reason to celebrate.

Out of all the nominees announced Tuesday, here’s a roundup of the Jewish picks on the list. Winners will be announced on Sept. 22 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which follows the life of feisty comedian Midge Maisel from the very Jewish 1950s Upper West Side, was nominated for outstanding comedy series. Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for best comedy actress for her role as the titular role, while Tony Shalhoub also got a nod for playing her father. Marin Hinkle and Alex Borstein both were nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series. Luke Kirby, Rufus Sewell and Jane Lynch were all nominated for best guest actor and actresses for their roles. The series won eight Emmys last year.

“Russian Doll” — about a Jewish New Yorker named Nadia Vulvokov who finds herself in a pickle, a la “Groundhog Day” — was also nominated for best comedy series. Natasha Lyonne got a nod for best comedy actress for the lead role.

“Schitt’s Creek,” which had a notable episode about celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah, also got a nomination for best comedy series. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara both got nominated for their roles as married couple Johnny and Moira Rose.

Patricia Arquette, whose mother is Jewish, was nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Escape at Dannemora.”

Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman‘s show “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman“ was nominated for best variety sketch series.

Maya Rudolph, whose father is Jewish, was nominated for best guest actress in a comedy series for her role in “The Good Place.”

Canadian-Jewish actress Sarah Goldberg got a nod for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in as Sally Reed in “Barry.”

Adam Sandler was nominated for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” He also was nominated for best writing for a variety special for his standup special “100% Fresh.”

Amy Schumer was nominated for best writing for a variety special for her standup show “Amy Schumer Growing.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and three of his co-directors were nominated for outstanding directing for a variety series for the Showtime series “Who Is America?”

Filmmamkers Julie Cohen and Betsy West were nominated for outstanding documentary directing for “RBG,” their documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tim Wardle also got a nod for directing “Three Identical Strangers,” a documentary about Jewish triplets who were split up at birth without their knowledge. Both films also got nominated for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking.

“Love, Gilda,” a film about the late Jewish comedian Gilda Radner, was nominated for best documentary program.

The production team behind Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” was nominated for outstanding informational series.

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson both were nominated for outstanding actress in a short for comedy or drama series for their web videos titled “Hack Into Broad City.”

Michael Douglas was nominated for best lead comedy actor his role in “The Kominsky Method,” while Alan Arkin got the nod for supporting actor.