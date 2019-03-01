Trump ordered Kushner be given security clearance despite concerns — report

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump last year ordered officials to grant top-secret security clearance to his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a report published Thursday by The New York Times.

Kushner was granted the high-level clearance last May after a lengthy background check.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, said Trump demanded Kushner’s clearance despite the concerns of intelligence officials, then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

The newspaper said Kelly wrote in an internal memo that he had been “ordered” to give top-secret clearance to Kushner. McGahn wrote a memo in which he advised against such clearance.

Kushner, who spent this week in the Middle East trying to drum up support for the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, has reportedly been scrutinized over his and his family’s business ties and contacts with foreigner governments and entities.

According to the Times, citing multiple sources familiar with the case, US intelligence and law enforcement authorities had questioned contacts Kushner had related to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, holding up his clearance for over a year.

Kushner and his family have longstanding personal ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his family has real estate ties with a number of companies in Israel and other countries.

In February 2018, The Washington Post reported that officials in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Mexico discussed ways they could manipulate Kushner by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience, citing current and former US officials familiar with intelligence reports on the matter.

Like Trump, Kushner comes to government with little policy experience and a wide web of business interests around the world.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Kushner lawyer Abbe Lowell, responded Thursday to the Times story with a statement, saying: “In 2018, White House and security clearance officials affirmed that Mr. Kushner’s security clearance was handled in the regular process with no pressure from anyone. That was conveyed to the media at the time, and new stories, if accurate, do not change what was affirmed at the time.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment on the Times story.

Trump told Times reporters in January that he “was never involved” with Kushner’s security clearance.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and Kushner’s wife, said in February that the president did not play a role in granting security clearances to her or Kushner.