Twin sisters found dead in Ashkelon apartment

The bodies of twin sisters in their 50s were found Tuesday in the southern city of Ashkelon after they failed to arrive for work for several days.

The women were found by police in their apartment in a residential building on Efraim Tzur Street in the coastal city.

Hebrew media reports said the women, immigrants from Argentina, were employed at the Barzilai Medical Center in the city.

There were conflicting reports as to whether one of the women had signs of violence to her body.

Police and rescue services broke into the apartment after the women’s work manager visited the home to find out why they had been absent from work and were not answering the telephone. When the woman received no answer at the door, she alerted police, who broke in.

Police announced they were launching an investigation into the incident.

Magen David Adom paramedics, who were called to the apartment, declared the women dead at the scene. Reports said investigators believe it is possible the women committed suicide.