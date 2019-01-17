Two Israeli sisters go missing in Argentina

Two middle-aged Israeli women have gone missing in Argentina, according to a relative who posted a plea on Facebook seeking information about their whereabouts.

Sisters Pyrhia Sarusi, 63 and Lily Pereg, 54 were visiting family in Mendoza, western Argentina, and were last seen in the early hours of the morning on January 11, according to a post by Vered Sarusi, Pyrhia’s daughter.

Channel 13 news reported that the two sisters were visiting Lily’s son, Gil Pereg, and that local authorities had put out a call for any information about the pair.

Police have questioned Gil as the last person known to have had contact with the sisters.

Vered Sarussi said in her post that the women’s last known whereabouts were at their rented apartment in Mendoza at 2:30 a.m. last Friday morning and asked that anybody with any knowledge of the two contact lostinmendoza2019@gmail.com.

Mendoza, a city of 115,000 inhabitants in the Cuyo region, lies at the heart of Argentina’s wine region.