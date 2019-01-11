Two killed in fiery wreck in Haifa

Two people were killed early Friday when their car overturned and caught fire in Haifa.

The crash occurred on Route 4 near the Krayot interchange.

Paramedics responding to the scene before 5 a.m. said they found the car upside down and on fire.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One of the victims was found on the ground outside the car and a second person was inside the burning vehicle, a first responder with the Magen David Adom emergency service said. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release their identities.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.