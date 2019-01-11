Two killed in fiery wreck in Haifa
search
home page

Two killed in fiery wreck in Haifa

First responders find vehicle overturned and in flames on Route 4 near Krayot interchange; both victims declared dead at scene

By TOI staff Today, 5:42 am 0 Edit
The scene of a fatal car crash in Haifa on January 11, 2019. (screen capture: Twitter)
The scene of a fatal car crash in Haifa on January 11, 2019. (screen capture: Twitter)

Two people were killed early Friday when their car overturned and caught fire in Haifa.

The crash occurred on Route 4 near the Krayot interchange.

Paramedics responding to the scene before 5 a.m. said they found the car upside down and on fire.

One of the victims was found on the ground outside the car and a second person was inside the burning vehicle, a first responder with the Magen David Adom emergency service said. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The Krayot interchange in Haifa. (screeen capture: Google Street View)

Authorities did not immediately release their identities.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

read more:
comments