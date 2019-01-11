Two killed in fiery wreck in Haifa
First responders find vehicle overturned and in flames on Route 4 near Krayot interchange; both victims declared dead at scene
Two people were killed early Friday when their car overturned and caught fire in Haifa.
The crash occurred on Route 4 near the Krayot interchange.
Paramedics responding to the scene before 5 a.m. said they found the car upside down and on fire.
One of the victims was found on the ground outside the car and a second person was inside the burning vehicle, a first responder with the Magen David Adom emergency service said. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Authorities did not immediately release their identities.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
הרכב הבוער שבו נסעו השניים שנהרגו בתאונת הדרכים הקטלנית בחיפה @10elilevi
(צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א) pic.twitter.com/ORqG0dYEIF
— חדשות עשר (@news10) January 11, 2019
