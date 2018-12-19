Washington state Women’s March chapter shuts over anti-Semitism concerns

The Washington state chapter of the Women’s March has shut down over concerns of anti-Semitism by the national leadership of the movement.

Angie Beem, the Washington State Women’s March board director made the announcement in a Facebook post last week, slamming the “blatant bigotry” of national leaders Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez.

“I and my team can’t sit idly by and ignore the antisemitism the four National Team co-chairs have supported and continue to support,” Beem wrote. “We can’t betray our Jewish community by remaining a part of this organization.”

“Because of the events happening at the national level and their refusal to acknowledge and apologize for their anti-Semitic stance, we have decided to dissolve our Women+s March on Washington State organization in order to separate from the National message that is being sent, both from a social justice standpoint and a financial standpoint,” she wrote.

The move comes weeks after Women’s March co-founder Teresa Shook called on the current organizers to step down, saying they “allowed anti-Semitism.”

The controversy surrounding the Women’s March arose from Mallory’s ties to anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Earlier this year, Mallory was criticized for not speaking out after she attended an event during which Farrakhan said “the powerful Jews are my enemy” and accused “Satanic Jews” of having a “grip on the media.”

The organizers later said Farrakhan’s statements “are not aligned with the Women’s March Unity Principles,” but also defended Mallory against criticism.