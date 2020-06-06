3 men trapped in Galilee cave while treasure hunting

Police and rescue services rescued three men Friday from a cave in northern Israel in which they were trapped while searching for treasure.

The three were in a cave near the Galilee town of Iksal, where Channel 13 news said they were looking for gold and antiquities. Two of the men were rescued in moderate condition, with one brought to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and another taken to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula.

The third man was taken to a hospital in Nazareth, but left without requiring medical care. Police said all three men were residents of Nazareth in their 30s.

At one point during the incident, additional police officers had to be called in to help distance hundreds of curious onlookers whose presence was interfering with the work of rescue teams.