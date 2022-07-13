Biden, Lapid to sign ‘Jerusalem Declaration’ – a platform for US-Israel cooperation

Israel and the US will release on Thursday a joint declaration on the future of the bilateral relationship, a senior Israeli official said Tuesday.

The declaration will be released to the public after Thursday’s meeting in Jerusalem between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden.

The document, titled “The Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership,” is a “historic statement… that shows the unique nature of what we have between our countries,” the official said.

“It is a platform for cooperation in the coming years,” said the official, adding that it is a “strong expression of the vitality and indispensability of the relations between Israel and the US.”

The document addresses the Iranian nuclear program, committing both countries to “use all elements of national power” to stop Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon.

It also stresses the unbreakable US commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge.

Iran is expected to come up in every meeting between Biden and Israeli leaders.

“We are grateful and appreciative of the approach the administration has taken in recent months,” said the official, pointing at the decision not to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the US list of foreign terrorist groups, which Iran had demanded in nuclear deal negotiations.

On Thursday morning, Biden will hold a meeting with Lapid, after which the two will deliver statements to the press. Also in attendance for part of this sit-down will be Lapid’s predecessor, Bennett, who met Biden twice during his year as premier.