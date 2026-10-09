Lazar Focus

Lazar Focus

Elizabeth Tsurkov: Sharaa’s Syria is no threat to Israel

The former jihadists ruling Damascus are keen to stay in power, says Middle East scholar, adding that Lebanon’s government is trying to avoid civil war, not take on Hezbollah

With:
  • Lazar Berman
    Lazar Berman

    Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel’s diplomatic reporter

  • Elizabeth Tsurkov
    Middle East Scholar
Edit Today, 1:16 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe.

Israel and Jews around the world marked three years since the October 7 attacks this week. It was a time to remember the fallen and the survivors. It was also an opportunity to take stock of Israel’s conflicts and what Israel should do next.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a PhD student at Princeton University and Middle East scholar, says that Israel’s approach to Syria and Lebanon needs to be recalibrated.

More from Lazar Focus

WATCH the full episode here:

Israel thinks it has a “panacea” in its buffer zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, she argues. But it’s not clear how that solves Israel’s challenges, and at least in Syria, it is making Israel less safe.

She notes that Hezbollah is a badly weakened force and has lost a lot of legitimacy inside Lebanon. But the Joseph Aoun government is not about to risk domestic tension and even civil war by actually trying to disarm Hezbollah. Israel remaining in Lebanon only weakens the Aoun government further, Tsurkov argues.

In Syria, she says, decisions are made by a group of five people, led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. They are “deeply, deeply pragmatic,” says Tsurkov. They have sacrificed much to reach a position of power, and are not about to throw it away by picking a fight with Israel.

However, she warns, Israel is making a major mistake with its buffer zone in Syria. Instead of making the border safer, the IDF presence is antagonizing the locals and will eventually push some toward guerrilla warfare against Israel.

Lazar Focus is available on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out last week’s Lazar Focus:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.