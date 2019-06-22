Erdan quashes PA-sponsored convention in Jerusalem

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Friday ordered the cancellation of a convention sponsored and funded by the Palestinian Authority titled “Jerusalem, capital of Palestine.”

The event was scheduled to take place Friday in Jerusalem’s Old City along with similar events being held in Ramallah and Nablus.

The convention was to set to feature nationalist Palestinian songs and music praising the government in Ramallah, a distribution of certificates recognizing support for the PA and involvement of PA activists, Channel 12 news reported.

Erdan canceled the event in accordance with a law banning the PA from having representation in Israel, or holding assemblies or activities within Israel’s borders.

“The Palestinian Authority continues to try to infringe on Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem and incite against the State of Israel,” Erdan said. “I will not allow this and I will continue to act to prevent all violations of Israeli sovereignty in all parts of our capital, Jerusalem.”