F-35s from Utah base begin deployment to Middle East
Squadron departs for United Arab Emirates after another unit based at the same facility recently returned from region
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Another Hill Air Force Base squadron equipped with F-35 fighters has left on a combat deployment for the Middle East.
The Standard-Examiner reported Wednesday that the 34th Fighter Squadron with personnel drawn from active-duty and reserve units at Hill left recently for Al Dhafra Air Base, in the United Arab Emirates.
Col. Steven Behmer, commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, said the squadron consists of pilots and other personnel from the 34th Fighter Squadron and from a reserve unit, the 466th Fighter Squadron.
Personnel and jets from Hill’s 4th Fighter Squadron returned recently from a six-month deployment to the same region.
