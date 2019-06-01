Hackers take down Iranian social security website
Semi-official news agency reports site down for an unspecified amount of time on Thursday, but has since been restored; Israel, US blamed for past breaches of governmental systems
Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency said Friday hackers took down the website belonging to the country’s non-governmental Social Security Organization.
ILNA reported that the website had been down for an unspecified amount of time the previous day, but has since been restored.
In 2011, Iran faced a computer virus called Stuxnet, which destroyed thousands of centrifuges involved in Iran’s contested nuclear program. Stuxnet is believed to be an American and Israeli creation, though neither country has acknowledged being behind it.
The Social Security Organization is a non-governmental body that provides insurance coverage for wage-earners, salaried workers and the self-employed, providing coverage to millions of people in Iran.
