Iranian warship reported hit by friendly fire, at least one dead

In Iranian warship accidentally fired an anti-ship cruise missile at another Iranian naval vessel on Monday, sinking it and killing at least one sailor, local media reports said.

Reports said that the Jamaran frigate accidentally fired on the Konarak, a support vessel during an exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s Fars news agency confirmed an incident on the Konark and said one person was killed and several sailors were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. It gave no further details.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

However, local reports said that up to 40 sailors were dead and several more wounded.

Videos posted on social media purported to show injured sailors being rescued and taken for treatment.

This looks no good. Prayers for #Iran.

C-802 Noor anti-ship missile hits Konarak. C-802 though shows performance. pic.twitter.com/l6mvryAEur — Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) May 10, 2020

The incident comes amid continued tensions in the area.

Last month US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the US military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.