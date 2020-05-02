Jay Leno to host United Hatzalah fundraiser
Comedian to emcee virtual ceremony on Sunday to benefit first-responder medical group based in Jerusalem
JTA — Comedian Jay Leno will host a virtual fundraising ceremony on Sunday to benefit United Hatzalah of Israel, a volunteer first-responder medical organization based in Jerusalem.
The show, titled “Saving Lives Sunday,” will feature music, comedy and other performances by stars like former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire, “Fauda” actress Rona Lee Shimon and Adam Kantor, a Broadway actor who produced the event.
It will feature a tribute to Eli Beer, United Hatzalah’s director, who recently overcame a serious bout of COVID-19.
“Eli was helped by many people, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, who gave him her personal jet to fly him back to Israel after his recovery from the disease just last week,” United Hatzalah’s Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel said in a statement.
“He has dedicated his life to saving others and has helped so many people across the globe. Now, more than ever, he deserves our honor and support in his mission,” the statement said.
