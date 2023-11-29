Liam Or, 18, released from Gaza with two of his cousins

Or’s cousins 17-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma Or were released on November 25, his uncle’s body is being held captive

By ToI Staff 29 November 2023, 11:46 pmUpdated: 3 May 2024, 12:31 am Edit
Liam Or, 18, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri and released on November 29, 2023. (Courtesy)
Liam Or, 18, was released on November 29 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel. Cousins 17-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma Or were released on November 25. This is the story of their capture:

Liam Or, 18, uncle Dror, 48, his children, Noam, 17 and Alma, 13, were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists who attacked their home in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

Dror’s wife, Yonat, mother of Noam and Alma, was killed that day.

Noam and Alma’s older brother, Yahli, and their dog, Nella, survived. Yahli Or is volunteering in a year of national service in the north, and wasn’t home on October 7.

Dror Or, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri (Courtesy)

Liam Or’s friend, Shai Hagai, another Be’eri resident, received a photo of Liam as he was being taken to Gaza.

Other kibbutz residents were in touch with Liam and knew that all communication with him stopped at 8:14 a.m.

Uncle Dror Or was a chef and cheesemaker in the Be’eri Dairy. His wife Yonat Or, created her own furniture line in Be’eri.

Liam’s cousins Noam and Alma were released on November 25. On May 2, 2024, the kibbutz announced that Dror had been killed on October 7 and his body was taken captive to Gaza where it is still being held.

In this undated photo, the three Or cousins (L-R): Noam, Liam and Alma Or. (Courtesy Or family)

