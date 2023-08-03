Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers formally sentenced to death

The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department plans to close its investigation into a police officer filmed throwing stun grenades at anti-government protesters, Channel 12 reports.

The officer, Meir Suisssa, was seen casually throwing a grenade into the center of a crowd of demonstrators during a March 1 protest. Several protesters were injured during the events, including one who required ear reconstruction.

Video of the incident drew widespread condemnation of Suissa and police tactics.

The report says one of the people injured was informed that the case would be closed and no charges brought due to problems with the evidence.

Lawyers tell the station that if the case is closed they plan to appeal to the State Prosecutor.

The incident marked one of the first times that police ramped up their crowd dispersal tactics, using stun grenades and water cannon against demonstrators who blocked a key junction in Tel Aviv as they protested against the government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system.