IDF officer charged with dealing coke, stealing grenades

An army captain has been charged with drug dealing and illegal possession of weapons, the Israel Defense Forces says.

According to an indictment filed at a military court yesterday, the officer sold 100,000 NIS ($27,000) worth of cocaine to Military Police agents on three separate occasions over the course of two and a half months.

The officer was also found to have seven 40mm grenades at his home that he illegally took from the army.

The officer was detained on July 6, and has remained in custody since.

While prosecutors have requested to extend the officer’s remand until the end of legal proceedings, the court orders that he be held until August 8 at this stage.