15th IDF soldier tests positive for coronavirus

The Israeli military identifies one of the recently diagnosed carriers of the coronavirus as a 19-year-old soldier from northern Israel, making him the 15th servicemember to contract the disease.

The Israel Defense Forces says he has light symptoms and became infected from coming into contact with a confirmed carrier of the virus.

The military says many of those who were in contact with the infected soldier have been informed they need to go into quarantine, and that more will be contacted shortly.

— Judah Ari Gross