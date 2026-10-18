Anti-Israel activists targeting UK homes of defense firm executives – report

Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists have begun targeting the homes of defense company executives in the UK, The Times reports.

There have been a number of attacks in recent weeks by a group calling itself “The List,” with properties and vehicles vandalized.

In one case, “baby killers” was sprayed on a garage door. Other attacks have involved red paint.

The report says that counterterrorism police are believed to be involved in the investigations, with The List claiming to have targeted at least six senior executives from defense firms in the UK, including Israel’s Elbit Systems.

The newspaper notes that the targeting of homes — rather than sites or factories belonging to defense companies — is an apparent escalation.

A new direct action group in the UK ???????? calling itself "The List" says it targeted the homes of employees of weapons manufacturers that work with Israel's ???????? Elbit Systems. Specifically, it claims that over the weekend, it targeted the homes of the COO of Ultra I&C, the director… pic.twitter.com/SaGgKqOcbp — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) October 16, 2026