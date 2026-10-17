Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Araghchi says Iran backs ‘political process’ to solve Saudi-Houthis conflict

By AFP Today, 3:38 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran supports a “political process” to resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“We support an inclusive and comprehensive political process as the only practical and sustainable way to resolve the issue,” Araghchi says in a speech at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.

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