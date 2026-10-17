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Araghchi says Iran backs ‘political process’ to solve Saudi-Houthis conflict
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran supports a “political process” to resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
“We support an inclusive and comprehensive political process as the only practical and sustainable way to resolve the issue,” Araghchi says in a speech at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.
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