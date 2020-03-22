Arrivals from NY diagnosed with virus, authorities tracking down passengers

A number of ultra-Orthodox Israelis who were on an El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv last week have been diagnosed with coronavirus, Channel 12 reports.

Many, but not all, of the people on the flight were lodged at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama Hotel — now transformed into a quarantine facility — upon landing, due to their arrival from a virus hotzone.

Now authorities are working to track down those who were allowed to self-quarantine at home, the report says — probably in order to test them as well.