Auschwitz foundation launches ‘Indifference Challenge’

The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation launches a grant program called “The Indifference Challenge” that will reward projects tackling racism, antisemitism and discrimination.

The launch comes on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp built by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland — a date that has become International Holocaust Memorial Day.

“What culminated in the Holocaust began with seemingly inconspicuous forms of discrimination,” Piotr Cywiński, head of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and chairman of the Auschwitz Pledge Foundation, says in a statement.

“The hard truth is — bystanders facilitate discrimination and that is exactly what hatred needs to grow,” he says. He adds that the problem “is present here and now, and it will only get worse if we don’t act.”

“The education system, media environment, and popular culture fail to teach about the dangers of indifference to casual discrimination. We want to change this,” he added.