Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Auschwitz foundation launches ‘Indifference Challenge’

By AFP Today, 3:09 pm Edit

The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation launches a grant program called “The Indifference Challenge” that will reward projects tackling racism, antisemitism and discrimination.

The launch comes on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp built by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland — a date that has become International Holocaust Memorial Day.

“What culminated in the Holocaust began with seemingly inconspicuous forms of discrimination,” Piotr Cywiński, head of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and chairman of the Auschwitz Pledge Foundation, says in a statement.

This file photo taken on December 5, 2019 shows a man walking by the barbed wire fence enclosing the memorial site of the former Auschwitz German Nazi death camp. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP)

“The hard truth is — bystanders facilitate discrimination and that is exactly what hatred needs to grow,” he says. He adds that the problem “is present here and now, and it will only get worse if we don’t act.”

“The education system, media environment, and popular culture fail to teach about the dangers of indifference to casual discrimination. We want to change this,” he added.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed