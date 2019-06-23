Bolton, Netanyahu reaffirm commitment to ‘confronting Iranian aggression’

US National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton discusses tensions with Iran in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem.

“The meetings re-affirmed the shared United States-Israel priority of confronting Iranian aggression throughout the region by continuing maximum economic pressure and increasing the cost of Iran’s malign activity,” US NSC Spokesman Garrett Marquis says in a statement.

“The Trump Administration unequivocally supports Israel’s efforts to ensure its self-defense and to roll back the Iranian regime’s and its proxy forces’ influence in the region,” the statement says.

National Security Adviser and National Security Council Chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat met today, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, with US National Security Adviser John Bolton. pic.twitter.com/hceWGjflFI — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 23, 2019

The statement says Bolton will have a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart tomorrow and participate in the US-Russia-Israel trilateral meetings on Tuesday.