Lebanon slams US plan, says won't be 'tempted' by funds at Palestinians' expense Parliament Speaker says White House 'mistaken' if it believes cash-strapped Beirut government will accept Trump administration's economic incentive package for the region By TOI staff Today, 2:12 pm Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon,May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday's events as they unfold.
