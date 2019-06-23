Lebanon slams US plan, says won’t be ‘tempted’ by funds at Palestinians’ expense
search
home page
Live Now

Lebanon slams US plan, says won’t be ‘tempted’ by funds at Palestinians’ expense

Parliament Speaker says White House ‘mistaken’ if it believes cash-strapped Beirut government will accept Trump administration’s economic incentive package for the region

By TOI staff Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon,May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon,May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

read more:
comments