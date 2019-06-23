The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Turkey’s Erdogan votes in Istanbul mayoral rerun
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan votes in a closely watched repeat election for the next mayor of Istanbul, a contest that could have a political impact on his national government.
Erdogan casts his ballot at a suburban school, then is greeted by hundreds of supporters. He says, “I believe the thinking voter will make the best decision for Istanbul.”
Today’s vote is being re-run after opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the Istanbul mayoral race in March. The result was canceled by Turkey’s main election board, citing procedural irregularities, after the ruling party protested.
The two main candidates on the Istanbul ballot, Imamoglu and government-backed Binali Yildirim, also voted.
— AP
PA says ‘obnoxious’ Trump economic proposal like ‘Balfour II’
The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry calls the “obnoxious” US $50 billion investment proposal “the Balfour Declaration II, which denies the existence of the Palestinian people.”
A statement from Mahmoud Abbas’s government says the proposal “does not talk about the economy of the Palestinian state and its components, but tries to whitewash the occupation and settlements.”
The landmark 1917 Balfour declaration, which promised British support in the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Mandate Palestine, is seen as a key milestone in the establishment of the State of Israel. The document is roundly condemned by Palestinians who say it was instrumental in their eventual dispossession with the creation of Israel.
The 10-year US plan unveiled yesterday in Bahrain calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.
The PA is boycotting the so-called Peace to Prosperity workshop and senior officials have rejected the US plan, charging that the unabashedly pro-Israel Trump is seeking to buy off the Palestinians and deprive them of an independent state.
UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions
The United Arab Emirates is calling for negotiations to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down a US drone.
“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, posts on Twitter.
He says the crisis in the Gulf region “requires collective attention, primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”
“Regional voices (are) important to achieve sustainable solutions,” says Gargash.
Tehran on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone that it said entered Iranian airspace, a claim denied by Washington, which said the aircraft was above international waters.
Yesterday, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the UAE, from where it said the drone was launched, to protest Abu Dhabi’s decision to “put its installations at the disposal of foreign forces for aggression.”
— AFP
Lebanon slams Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan
Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has criticized the Trump administration’s $50 billion investment proposal, part of its Middle East peace plan, saying Beirut will not be “tempted” by money at the expense of Palestinians’ rights.
State-run National News Agency quoted Berri as saying Sunday that those who believe Beirut will be lured by billions of dollars at a time when Lebanon is passing through an economic crisis are “mistaken.”
The 10-year plan calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.
The large sums for Jordan and Lebanon, countries with substantial Palestinian refugee populations, are an apparent attempt to absorb refugees in these nations.
— AP
