Moroccans protest against US-led Mideast economic plan

Thousands protested in Morocco are protesting against a planned conference in Bahrain where the economic component of a US-led plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is set to be unveiled.

Demonstrators are gathering in the capital Rabat, burning an Israeli flag near Morocco’s parliament. Protesters are heard shouting: “Death to Israel!” and “Death to the United States!”

Other slogans decry “Arab traitor regimes” for planning to attend the conference, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The economic aspects of the US plan — dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop — are set to be discussed by attendees at a meeting in Manama on Tuesday and Wednesday.

