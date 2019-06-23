The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
No injuries as truck hits pedestrian bridge at Jerusalem’s Ramot mall
A tractor trailer hits a pedestrian bridge in the Ramot neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.
The truck struck the bridge on Golda Meir Blvd, adjacent to the Ramot mall. There are no immediate reports of injuries, but the road has been closed to traffic in both directions.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use the nearby Route 443 instead. According to reports, police have detained the driver for questioning.
Cabinet minister: US proposal for West Bank-Gaza corridor ‘irrelevant’
A Likud cabinet minister and ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is questioning a key component of the Trump administration’s new Mideast peace plan.
Tzachi Hanegbi, minister for regional cooperation, says the US proposal for a land link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is “irrelevant” as long as the Hamas terror group controls Gaza.
The $50 billion economic plan, unveiled yesterday, calls for a travel corridor between the two Palestinian areas through Israel.
“It will be relevant when Gaza will stop being a pro-Iranian terror kingdom, meaning it’s irrelevant today and in the foreseeable future,” Hanegbi tells the Kan public broadcaster.
The US is holding a two-day conference in Bahrain this week. The Palestinians have rejected the plan, while Israel will have no official representation.
Justice minister strikes conciliatory tone after backlash over High Court remarks
New Justice Minister Amir Ohana strikes a conciliatory tone toward the justice department in his first public remarks after sparking a firestorm with suggestions that some High Court of Justice rulings need not be obeyed.
“I don’t come with a bulldozer or a tank but with bare hands and a willing soul,” he says at a swearing-in ceremony.
“We all want to strengthen the justice system,” the Likud minister continues. “I believe that the best way to do this is to stay away, as much as possible, from controversial topics in Israeli society.”
Bolton, Netanyahu reaffirm commitment to ‘confronting Iranian aggression’
US National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton discusses tensions with Iran in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem.
“The meetings re-affirmed the shared United States-Israel priority of confronting Iranian aggression throughout the region by continuing maximum economic pressure and increasing the cost of Iran’s malign activity,” US NSC Spokesman Garrett Marquis says in a statement.
“The Trump Administration unequivocally supports Israel’s efforts to ensure its self-defense and to roll back the Iranian regime’s and its proxy forces’ influence in the region,” the statement says.
National Security Adviser and National Security Council Chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat met today, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, with US National Security Adviser John Bolton. pic.twitter.com/hceWGjflFI
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 23, 2019
The statement says Bolton will have a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart tomorrow and participate in the US-Russia-Israel trilateral meetings on Tuesday.
Rouhani: Airspace ‘violation’ by US drone triggering ‘new regional tensions’
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the US drone that “violated” Iranian airspace and was shot down on Thursday is the “start of new tensions in the region” according to the semiofficial FARS news agency.
Top official says Iran may further scale back nuclear deal commitments
The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations says Iran may further reduce some its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal unless Europe helps it circumvent US sanctions through a trade mechanism.
“If Europeans don’t take measures within the 60-day deadline (announced by Iran in May), we will take new steps,” the semiofficial news agency ISNA quotes Kamal Kharazi as saying according to a translation by Reuters.
“It would be a positive step if they put resources in [the planned European trade mechanism] Instex and …make trade possible,” he says.
Kharazi makes the remarks after meeting with the British Middle East envoy, Andrew Murrison. Media outlets in Iran say the two discussed “bilateral ties, regional issues” and the 2015 nuclear deal.
Turkey’s Erdogan votes in Istanbul mayoral rerun
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan votes in a closely watched repeat election for the next mayor of Istanbul, a contest that could have a political impact on his national government.
Erdogan casts his ballot at a suburban school, then is greeted by hundreds of supporters. He says, “I believe the thinking voter will make the best decision for Istanbul.”
Today’s vote is being re-run after opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the Istanbul mayoral race in March. The result was canceled by Turkey’s main election board, citing procedural irregularities, after the ruling party protested.
The two main candidates on the Istanbul ballot, Imamoglu and government-backed Binali Yildirim, also voted.
PA says ‘obnoxious’ Trump economic proposal like ‘Balfour II’
The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry calls the “obnoxious” US $50 billion investment proposal “the Balfour Declaration II, which denies the existence of the Palestinian people.”
A statement from Mahmoud Abbas’s government says the proposal “does not talk about the economy of the Palestinian state and its components, but tries to whitewash the occupation and settlements.”
The landmark 1917 Balfour declaration, which promised British support in the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Mandate Palestine, is seen as a key milestone in the establishment of the State of Israel. The document is roundly condemned by Palestinians who say it was instrumental in their eventual dispossession with the creation of Israel.
The 10-year US plan unveiled yesterday in Bahrain calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.
The PA is boycotting the so-called Peace to Prosperity workshop and senior officials have rejected the US plan, charging that the unabashedly pro-Israel Trump is seeking to buy off the Palestinians and deprive them of an independent state.
UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions
The United Arab Emirates is calling for negotiations to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down a US drone.
“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, posts on Twitter.
He says the crisis in the Gulf region “requires collective attention, primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”
“Regional voices (are) important to achieve sustainable solutions,” says Gargash.
Tehran on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone that it said entered Iranian airspace, a claim denied by Washington, which said the aircraft was above international waters.
Yesterday, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the UAE, from where it said the drone was launched, to protest Abu Dhabi’s decision to “put its installations at the disposal of foreign forces for aggression.”
Lebanon slams Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan
Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has criticized the Trump administration’s $50 billion investment proposal, part of its Middle East peace plan, saying Beirut will not be “tempted” by money at the expense of Palestinians’ rights.
State-run National News Agency quoted Berri as saying Sunday that those who believe Beirut will be lured by billions of dollars at a time when Lebanon is passing through an economic crisis are “mistaken.”
The 10-year plan calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.
The large sums for Jordan and Lebanon, countries with substantial Palestinian refugee populations, are an apparent attempt to absorb refugees in these nations.
— AP
