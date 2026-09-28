PM’s office confirms Abu Dhabi meeting with MBZ, says Shin Bet demanding legal action against Channel 12 for report

The Shin Bet has filed a complaint with the IDF Military Censor, demanding that it take legal action against Channel 12 for revealing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip yesterday to Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The statement is also the first confirmation by the PMO that Netanyahu met yesterday with Emirati President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

“The publication of the visit at the time it was published created a risk to the security of the prime minister, the operation, and the forces on the ground,” says the PMO.

The statement also reveals that Netanyahu’s wife Sara made the trip, as well as Mossad director Roman Gofman, National Security Council head Shmuel Ben-Ezra, Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno, and the head of the Shin Bet Security Division.

According to the PMO, the Shin Bet is stressing that the Channel 12 report came out almost an hour before Netanyahu’s plane landed back in Israel at 10:27 p.m.

According to the PMO, a Mossad assessment called the lead “a serious security threat to the security of the prime minister and the delegation.”