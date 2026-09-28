Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump may offer sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for progress on nuclear issue — report

Today, 8:28 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump is considering offering sanctions relief to Iran and releasing some of its frozen funds in return for progress toward a nuclear deal, according to Channel 12 and Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

The report comes as mediators hold separate talks with Washington and Tehran, reportedly to try to reach an agreement on an amended version of a seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that Iran presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the report, Trump is willing to offer limited sanctions relief to the Islamic Republic but only if it proves that it is “serious” about reaching an agreement and can be “flexible on the nuclear issues.”

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that mediators have been pressuring Iran to compromise on its nuclear program in order to jumpstart the talks on the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior official cited by Axios says that the talks so far have been “positive and constructive,” but that there are still disagreements over what would come first: sanctions relief or Iranian nuclear commitments.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.