Trump may offer sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for progress on nuclear issue — report

US President Donald Trump is considering offering sanctions relief to Iran and releasing some of its frozen funds in return for progress toward a nuclear deal, according to Channel 12 and Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

The report comes as mediators hold separate talks with Washington and Tehran, reportedly to try to reach an agreement on an amended version of a seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that Iran presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the report, Trump is willing to offer limited sanctions relief to the Islamic Republic but only if it proves that it is “serious” about reaching an agreement and can be “flexible on the nuclear issues.”

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that mediators have been pressuring Iran to compromise on its nuclear program in order to jumpstart the talks on the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior official cited by Axios says that the talks so far have been “positive and constructive,” but that there are still disagreements over what would come first: sanctions relief or Iranian nuclear commitments.