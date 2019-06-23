British tourists removed from plane at Ben Gurion after making bomb threat

Eighteen British tourists were removed from a British Airways plane at Ben Gurion airport after one of the members of the group threatened to blow up the London-bound plane shortly after boarding, the Israel Airports Authority says.

The IAA statement says the plane was cleared of passengers and airport security teams swept the aircraft for explosives.

The Israeli teams determined there were no bombs on board, and cleared the flight for takeoff a short time ago.

The group, visiting Israel for a private event, was not allowed to re-board the flight per the airline’s instructions.

The statement says the BA flight to London will take off in the coming hour.