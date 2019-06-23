UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions
Lebanon slams US plan, says won’t be ‘tempted’ by funds at Palestinians’ expense

Parliament Speaker says White House ‘mistaken’ if it believes cash-strapped Beirut government will accept Trump administration’s economic incentive package for the region

By TOI staff Today, 2:12 pm 0 Edit
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon,May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon,May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:14 pm

UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions

The United Arab Emirates is calling for negotiations to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down a US drone.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, posts on Twitter.

He says the crisis in the Gulf region “requires collective attention, primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”

Head of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh looks at debris from what the division describes as the US drone which was shot down on Thursday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019 (Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via AP)

“Regional voices (are) important to achieve sustainable solutions,” says Gargash.

Tehran on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone that it said entered Iranian airspace, a claim denied by Washington, which said the aircraft was above international waters.

Yesterday, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the UAE, from where it said the drone was launched, to protest Abu Dhabi’s decision to “put its installations at the disposal of foreign forces for aggression.”

— AFP

2:13 pm

Lebanon slams Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has criticized the Trump administration’s $50 billion investment proposal, part of its Middle East peace plan, saying Beirut will not be “tempted” by money at the expense of Palestinians’ rights.

State-run National News Agency quoted Berri as saying Sunday that those who believe Beirut will be lured by billions of dollars at a time when Lebanon is passing through an economic crisis are “mistaken.”

The 10-year plan calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.

The large sums for Jordan and Lebanon, countries with substantial Palestinian refugee populations, are an apparent attempt to absorb refugees in these nations.

— AP

