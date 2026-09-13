Two killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza — reports

Palestinian media reports say two people were killed in a strike that targeted a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

There is no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israeli airstrikes on a vehicle killed at least two Palestinians in Tal al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. Follow: https://t.co/IpMPH244Kx pic.twitter.com/eBEKZutsnN — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) September 13, 2026