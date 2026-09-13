Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Two killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza — reports
Palestinian media reports say two people were killed in a strike that targeted a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
There is no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Israeli airstrikes on a vehicle killed at least two Palestinians in Tal al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City.
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— Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) September 13, 2026
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