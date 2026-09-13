Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Two killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza — reports

Today, 11:25 am
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Palestinian media reports say two people were killed in a strike that targeted a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

There is no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

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