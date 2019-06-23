Trump says ‘not looking for war’ with Iran, willing to negotiate without preconditions

US President Donald Trump tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is “not looking for war, and is willing to speak with Iranian leaders without preconditions.

Trump tells host Chuck Todd that he did not warn Iran of the impending US attack over the weekend that he later called off.

“I did not send that message,” he says. “I’m not looking for war.”

WATCH: President Trump tells Chuck Todd that he wants to talk with Iran with “no pre-conditions.” #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/rahOnNk4I6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 23, 2019

Trump says he believes Iran “want to negotiate. And I think they want to make a deal.”

He adds any future deal with Iran will ensure that it does not obtain nuclear weapons.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s not about the straits. You know, a lot of people covered it incorrectly. They’re never mentioned,” he says. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’d use it. And they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”