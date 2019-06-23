Netanyahu slams Palestinians for rejecting Trump economic package outright

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pans the Palestinian leadership for rejecting the American economic proposal for the region outright, before his administration formally unveils the first part of its Mideast peace proposal in Bahrain this week.

“I cannot understand how the Palestinians, before they even heard the plan, reject it outright,” he says during a tour of the Jordan Valley with US National Security adviser John Bolton.

“That’s not the way to proceed,” he says. “We believe that peace is coupled and dependent on security. Our presence here guarantees security and therefore guarantees peace.”

“Under any peace agreement, our position will be that Israel’s presence should continue here for Israel’s security and for the security of all,” Netanyahu says. “And in general, I would say that we’ll hear the American proposition, hear it fairly, and with openness.”

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the two-day Bahrain conference that opens on Tuesday, charging that pro-Israel Trump is seeking to buy off the Palestinians and deprive them of an independent state.