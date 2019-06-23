Top official says Iran may further scale back nuclear deal commitments

The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations says Iran may further reduce some its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal unless Europe helps it circumvent US sanctions through a trade mechanism.

“If Europeans don’t take measures within the 60-day deadline (announced by Iran in May), we will take new steps,” the semiofficial news agency ISNA quotes Kamal Kharazi as saying according to a translation by Reuters.

“It would be a positive step if they put resources in [the planned European trade mechanism] Instex and …make trade possible,” he says.

Kharazi makes the remarks after meeting with the British Middle East envoy, Andrew Murrison. Media outlets in Iran say the two discussed “bilateral ties, regional issues” and the 2015 nuclear deal.